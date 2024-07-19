Now is your chance to have a "dingo" as a pet!

Now's your chance to have a real-life dingo.

Meet Rory - he's our Pet of the Week

He's an American Carolina dog or Dingo and will be his human's very loyal companion.

Rory is one-and-a-half-years old and is kennel trained and very food motivated, which means he'll train well with rewards.

He is a runner and loves to play in puddles and would be best with a doggy friend in the home and a doggy door.

Rory is neutered, current on all vaccinations and chipped and is only $100.

If you're interested in adopting Rory, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 1-4pm at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City. There will be puppies there too!