Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Now is your chance to have a "dingo" as a pet!

Let's Find Rory a Home!
Rory is an American Carolina aka "Dingo". He's very sweet and would love a running companion.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jul 19, 2024

Now's your chance to have a real-life dingo.

Meet Rory - he's our Pet of the Week

He's an American Carolina dog or Dingo and will be his human's very loyal companion.

Rory is one-and-a-half-years old and is kennel trained and very food motivated, which means he'll train well with rewards.

He is a runner and loves to play in puddles and would be best with a doggy friend in the home and a doggy door.

Rory is neutered, current on all vaccinations and chipped and is only $100.

If you're interested in adopting Rory, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 1-4pm at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City. There will be puppies there too!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere