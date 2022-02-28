Now that the Olympic Games have concluded, it's time for Paralympians to take center stage

Now that the 2022 Winter Olympic Games have concluded, it's time for the Paralympians to take center stage in Beijing.

Danelle Umstead is on the U.S. Paralympic Women's Alpine Ski Team. She has an eye disease where she's lost her central vision and is losing her peripheral vision, but says she's living for the moment.

Andrew Kurka is on the U.S. Paralympic Men's Alpine Ski Team. He says when he first tried his sport, he skied straight down the hill and crashed and said he "decided this was for him".

Oksana Masters is on the U.S. Paralympic Women's Cross Country Ski Team and says when she has thoughts and doubts she just reminds herself about her fans and family cheering her on.

Rico Roman is on the U.S. Paralympic Men's Sled Hockey team and is a wounded war veteran who is taking a leading role on his team.

Evan Strong is on the U.S. Paralympic Men's Snowboard Team who says he's working to give back to people who have survived life-changing experiences.

In partnership with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation and utilizing the newly-created Toyota U.S. Paralympic Fund, a one-time stipend of $3,000 was made to all eligible Team USA Paralympic Athletes who are currently training and in contention to represent the United States at the Beijing Games.

Individuals can also make donations by visiting support.teamusa.org/toyota . Dollars raised will provide direct support to Paralympic Athletes and the programs that help them reach their full potential.