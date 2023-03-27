Now you don't have to just go out for mole -- make it at home!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Chicken Mole

For the Mole:

1 Tbsp. cooking oil

1 onion, chopped

1/4 c. pumpkin seeds

1/4 c. sliced almonds

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. coriander

1 tsp. anise seeds

1 tsp. ground cloves

3 oz. dried pasilla chiles

1 oz. dried ancho chiles

1 Tbsp. chipotle chili powder

1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

1/2 c. raisins

1 tsp. dried marjoram

1 tsp. dried thyme

2 tsp. dried oregano

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

3 oz. dark chocolate, chopped

Chopped cilantro for serving

Warm tortillas for serving

For the Chicken:

5 boneless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

2 c. chicken broth

2 c. orange juice

Rice for serving

Directions

1. Season the chicken with a little kosher salt and pepper. Add the cooking oil to a dutch oven or heavy pot preheating over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot add 2 or three breasts and brown about 3 minutes per side. Remove and brown the rest of the breasts. Set the chicken aside. Add the chicken broth and orange juice to the pot, bring to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer and add the chicken simmering about 10 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 160. Set the cooked breasts aside and reserve the cooking liquid for later. While it's still warm, use two forks or your hands to shred the chicken. Set it aside.

2. Add a little more oil to the empty pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook about 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin seeds, almonds, garlic, cumin, coriander, anise, and cloves. Stir and cook 1-2 minutes. Add the dried chiles and cook another 2-3 minutes. Pour in the reserved cooking liquid from earlier along with the bay leaves, raisins, marjoram, thyme, and oregano. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer about 30 minutes.

3. Remove from the heat and stir in the tomato paste and chocolate. Once everything is in use a stick blender to puree or put it into a blender in batches. Blend until smooth. Stir in the shredded chicken and serve with rice and warm tortillas. Garnish with cilantro and lime wedges. Enjoy!

