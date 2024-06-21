Now's your chance to be best friends with a Corgi!

Rhody is looking for a new home! He's a sweet, four-year-old Corgi terrier mix who is very friendly and playful.

He can be a little shy at first, but when he warms up, you'll have a best friend for life.

He's a great lap dog and is house trained and kennel trained and good with other dogs.

Rhody is up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered and chipped.

If you'd like to adopt Rhody, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at Dela's Doggy Desserts for a special adoption event on Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 1-4pm. Dela's is located at 1538 West 7800 South in West Jordan.