Nurses at Intermountain Health's St. George Regional Hospital receive high honor

Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital has been recognized as a Magnet Facility by the American Nurses Credentialing Center - the nation's highest honor for nursing excellence and recognition of its outstanding safety and innovative care for patients.

The Magnet Recognition Program designates organizations worldwide where nursing leaders successfully align their nursing strategic goals to improve the organization's patient outcomes.

Magnet facilities meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence and are recognized because they have lower mortality rates, shorter lengths of stay, and increased patient and staff satisfaction.

St. George Regional Hospital was recognized for having high nurse engagement and inpatient quality scores.

The Magnet status is important for the caregivers as for nurses, Magnet Recognition means education and development through every career stage, which leads to greater autonomy at the bedside.

To patients, it means the assurance of the very best care, delivered by nurses who are supported to be the very best that they can be.

Approximately 10 percent of the nation's hospitals have achieved the designation and this is the third hospital in Utah to receive Magnet status.

