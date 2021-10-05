October 13 is a day to prepare for disasters and think about how we can help others

October 13 is International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Krista Numbers with doTERRA says it's a day to highlight how we all can be better prepared for disasters and a day to think about how we can all help others.

doTERRA has a 72 hour kit that is designed to help those who need it most. If you purchase a kit, it will be distributed on your behalf through doTERRA partnerships with charitable organizations around the globe.

doTERRA's Emergency Relief Hygiene Kit contains the following:



doTERRA Melaleuca Touch

Towel

Toothbrush

Adhesive bandages

Deep Blue Rub samples

Salon Essentials Shampoo & Conditioner sample packets

doTERRA On Guard Toothpaste samples

1.4 oz. doTERRA Bath Bar

From 2018 to 2021 175,760 kits have been distributed in 39 states plus Puerto Rico and eight international locations too.

Recently 2000 kits were distributed to people in Haiti after they were displaced by earthquakes.

If you'd like to help go to doTERRA.com and search 72 hour kit. And, go to doterrahealinghands.org to find other ways to engage in good locally and around the world.