October at Utah's Hogle Zoo

This October stroll through Utah's Hogle Zoo and see animal light displays and Halloween entertainment for all ages.

Come to watch animal-themed entertainment, and enjoy a special BooLights menu at the Beastro! You will want to make sure you get the funnel cake fries or apple crisp pizza!



Wizarding World Maze - test your knowledge of all things wizard as you make your way through the crowd-favorite maze.



Dr. Frankenstein's Lab - You never know what might happen when you help Dr. Frankenstein create a new creature. Be ready for anything to happen when you enter this spooky experiment.



Witches of Kopi Rock - Meet these silly witches in their magical cave to learn which animal is your familiar. Animals can teach us many things about ourselves, and our witch friends can help you discover which animal is most like you.



Pirates of Rocky Shores - Listen to silly, slightly spooky tales from our pirate crew "underwater" in Tidewater Cove.

Every Monday, the all-new Howl & Growl events will add trick-or-treating to your BooLights experience! (Costumes are welcome any night)

They zoo has also brought back Trick-or-Treating daytime events “Hogle Halloween” October 26th through the 28th. It’s included in general admission or a zoo membership!

Please note, you won’t see your favorite resident animals during BooLights! Most animal habitats will be closed or dark to give the animals a full night's rest.

