Odyssey Dance Theatre Announces Spring Repertory Season!

Odyssey Dance Theatre has announced the Spring Reperatory Season, Shut Up and Dance!

That's where the dancers and choreographers get to stretch their artistic muscle and really show off their abilities in different styles in smaller repertory-style works.

This year they'll be presenting Romeo+Juliet, based on the Shakespearean tale about star-crossed lovers through a hip-hop/Latin/contemporary dance version.

And back by popular demand, Chicago Nights! This production tells the story of Chicago in the 1920's with speakeasys, jazz and gangsters. It showcases a variety of dance styles, techniques, passions and emotions.

Salt Lake performance are at the Grand Theater in April between April 7-11, 2026.

BOGO tickets are available when you use code: CAS26SUAD at odysseydance.com.

You can also call the Grand Theater to get tickets at (801) 957-3322,