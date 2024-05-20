Odyssey Dance Theatre announces the return of "Thriller" this Halloween

After 28 years of providing the community with exciting dance performances, Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager and his wife, Costume Designer and Costume Production Director Cheryl Yeager, served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They weren't sure if they'd return to the dance world, but while they were gone, they became re-invigorated and re-inspired.

Now, they're bringing the company back full time, starting with "Thriller" in the fall.

The spooky spectacular involves a lot of humor while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows' Eve including Zombies, Frankenstein, Mummies, Jasons, Bubbles the Clown and Giggle Girl, just to name a few!

There will be performances at The Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City as well as four other locations:

Peery's Egyptian Theater – Ogden September 20 and 21, 2024.

Ellen Eccles Theatre – Logan - September 27 and 28, 2024.

Egyptian Theatre – Park City - October 2 to 13, 2024.

GRAND THEATRE – Salt Lake City - October 14 to 26, 2024.

Tuacahn Amphitheatre - October 29 to November 2, 2024.

In addition to "Thriller", Odyssey will present A Christmas Spectacular which features excerpts from "A Christmas Carol", Derryl's It's a Wonderful Life" and "The Redux-NutCracker, Elf, A Christmas Story, Home alone, the Rockettes, White Christmas and more.

Then in the Spring, "Shut Up and Dance" allows dancers to be creative with their abilities and different styles of dance.

Tickets are on sale now for Thriller, or buy season tickets now and save! Packages include one performance at all three shows.

For more information please visit: odysseydance.com.