Off-roaders and local off-road businesses are coming together for a two day event

Salt Lake Off-Road & Outdoor Expo was formed as a way to showcase Utah's many small manufacturing and retail businesses that focus on motorized recreation and bring together the different motorized user groups.

It started small in 2016 with just 50 vendors and 2,500 attendees. In 2020 it had 18,000 attendees.

This year it's being held February 25-26 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

There will be Jeeps, SxS's, ATV's, trailers, overlanding, kids activities and celebrity appearances.

The expo is family friendly and kids 12 and under are free. There will be free kids activities too like a rock wall, face painting, a magician show, and more.

For the adults, there will also be classes on solar charging, Dutch Oven cooking, trail recovery tools and more.

You can also find deals on vehicles, parts and equipment and people to fix and build your vehicles. There are also great clubs to be a part of.

You can find all the information at slorex.com.

