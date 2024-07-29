Ogden mayor introduces to Historic 25th Street

Learn about the beginnings of Historic 25th Street with help from Ogden Mayor Benjamin Nadolski.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton recently visited the street that marks the start of the city — also named Top 3 best main streets in America by USA Today.

Union Station is a center-point in Ogden's History, the mayor explained, because "nobody could go from east to west in the United States without coming through Ogden."

This is where we "welcomed the world," Mayor Nadolski said. "And the way our city developed is a factor of the Union Station and the people who came through these doors."

Some of the historic train cars from the 1800's are still on display.

"We are who we are because of our past," Mayor Nadolski said, "but we want our future to also be rooted in our past."

The life-size, horse statues lining Historic 25th Street also play a important role.

"Ogden and it's history is a Western town," Mayor Nadolski said, "not just a railroad town."

Each horse is painted by an artist and has a story behind it.

From brew pubs and restaurants to art galleries and independently owned shops, Historic 25th Street is packed with people throughout the year.

Visit visitogden.com to learn what events are going on.