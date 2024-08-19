Oklahoma Onion Burger recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients



2 lbs. 80/20 ground beef

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lg. white onion, sliced thinly

2 tsp. kosher salt

10 slices American cheese

5 good quality hamburger buns

Canola oil

Directions

1. One hour prior to cooking, add the sliced onion to a colander in a bowl. Sprinkle with the 2 tsp. salt and mix. Let it sit for one hour mixing every 15 minutes. This will draw out excess moisture from the onions so they will cook quickly.

2. Place the onions in a dish cloth and then close it up. Wring them until the excess moisture is out of the onions. Set them aside.

3. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Divide the meat into 10 even portions. Roll each portion into a ball and place them in the fridge until you are ready to cook. Heat an electric griddle to its highest heat or place a large cast-iron skillet over medium high heat.

4. Add about 1/10th of the onions in single piles on the hot skillet giving 3 inches in between each pile. Sprinkle each with a little salt and pepper. Let them cook about 4 minutes. Place a ball of the meat onto each pile of onions and then use a sturdy spatula to press down the meat into the onions until it's about a half inch thick. Sprinkle on a little salt and pepper and allow it to cook about 3 minutes.

5. Use the spatula to carefully flip the burgers. Most of the onions should be sticking to the beef. Cook on the second side another 3 minutes. As it cooks on the second side, add a slice of American cheese on each patty. Place two patties on each bun. Serve as is unless you'd like to add toppings. Enjoy!

You can get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.