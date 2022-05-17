Olivia Rodrigo's favorite vintage store in the entire world is here in Salt Lake City

Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo says it's her favorite vintage shop in the entire world - and it's right here in Salt Lake City.

Vantage Vintage is at 774 East 800 South and Olivia first stumbled upon it when she was filming High School Musical just up the street at East High School.

And she comes back to the shop when she comes back to town.

We definitely have people that come in and say oh my gosh, I saw you, there was one video that was posted where she just straight-up, ya my favorite vintage store is called Vantage SLC," says co-owner Andrew Aldridge.

He and his business partner Paul Curtis have been hand-picking all of the items they sell since opening about five years ago..

They have a lot of vintage concert tee's as well as sweatshirts, denim, dresses, flannel, shorts, jackets, hats and shirts of all kinds, all from the 1970's to the early 2000's.

Andrew says it's just what you'd find in vintage stores in Los Angeles or New York, but at cheaper prices.

Shopping secondhand is more sustainable than buying brand new too, so they feel good about helping the environment.

Be sure to follow them on Instagram @vantageslc because they always post new items there.

