On #GivingTuesday Ronald McDonald House Charities will launch their Shine Your Light campaign

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) will launch their end-of-year campaign Shine Your Light on #GivingTuesday.

This time of year is the most important time for Ronald McDonald House to earn the support of everyone in the community to help them keep families together while they are navigating a child's illness or injury.

Carrie Romano, Chief Executive Officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities Intermountain Area, says the theme this year is an appeal to the community to ask them to shine their light in a variety of ways that help the pediatric patient families served by RMHC.

The funds raised help programs like providing a beautiful, safe place to rest, meals and snacks, free transportation to hospitals and other home-away-from-home amenities.

The Cambia Health Foundation recently awarded the RMHC with a visionary $1.25M endowment grant that will ensure a Family Support Specialist position in perpetuity at RMHC. The position provides skilled mental health support for patient families, especially from rural and under-served areas throughout the Intermountain region.

Jim Swayze, President, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and RMHC board member, says they saw the need for skilled grief support and mental health care, so their charitable arm, Cambia Health Foundation, worked with Carrie and the board to provide the funds.

They invite everyone to create meaningful impact, just like Cambia Health Foundation, by participating in their #GivingTuesday campaign now and other activities to #ShineYourLight throughout the month of December.

Go to ronaldmcdonaldhouseutah.org to make an end-of-year or #GivingTuesday donation.

