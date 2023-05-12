On the list of new releases this weekend: 2 Thrillers and a Comedy Biopic

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with his reviews for three new releases plus a contest!

First, the horror/ thriller Outpost, which is streaming on most VOD platforms. Tony says Outpost is a tip-of-the-hat to the 70s and 80s psychological horror thrillers. The film offers up terrific pacing and a solid (although familiar) script. If you like horror movies, this one is perfect for a Saturday night popcorn fest. It is not rated and Tony gives it a "B".

Second, also streaming online is the action crime thriller Johnny & Clyde starring Megan Fox and Vanessa Angel. Johnny and Clyde are killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. Now they have their sights set on robbing a casino but are in for the shock of their lives. Tony says if you're a fan of this genre, Johnny & Clyde is worth watching. It is not rated and Tony gives it a "B".

Third, in limited release in selected theaters is the comedy biopic Blackberry starring Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton. The film focuses on the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of the world's first smartphone. Blackberry is a witty, tragic and funny biopic about the ever-changing pace of technical innovation and getting products to the consumer first. It is rated R and Tony gives it an "A".

Tony also told us about a giveaway. Lot on to screenchatter.com for your chance to win a VIP Pass for 2 to see "Fast X" on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Megaplex Valley Fair Theater.