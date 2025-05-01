On this "Lei Day", we're learning all about one of The Travel Mom's favorite travel destinations

Did you know that May 1 is Lei Day, a holiday that takes place in Hawaii and is a celebration of the Aloha spirit?

In honor of Lei Day, we're talking with our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, about one of her favorite vacation destinations.

Emily says Maui is one of her top spots to visit, in fact she honeymooned there, took her family there and is now planning a trip with her grandson.

She says Hawaii, and especially Maui, is ready to receive guests and welcome them.

Emily says there's so much natural beauty on the island to explore and the beaches are warm and you'll see dolphins and sea turtles.

There are a lot of small towns with delicious food and beautiful sightseeing.

Right now is a great time to visit because there are a lot of savings and added value being offered, as well as upgrades and discounted activities.

You can learn more at GoHawaii.com and follow Emily on social media @thetravelmom.