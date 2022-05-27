Watch
On this week in history, a movie immersed audiences in a "galaxy far, far away"

It was on this week in history that Star Wars first took audiences to a galaxy far, far away.
During this week in history, a movie opened with an intergalactic bang!

It was May 25, 1977, on Memorial Day Weekend, that the first of George Lucas' blockbuster "Star Wars" movies hit American theaters.

"Star Wars" received seven Oscars for immersing audiences in a "galaxy far, far away" and the movie made instant stars of Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher.

Over the years "Star Wars" has spawned several more feature films, TV series and comic books, toys and video games.

