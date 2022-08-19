Once you try this dessert, you'll crave it over and over again

Ruthie Knudsen with Cooking with Ruthie says, "We love to take our Triple Berry Cobbler Recipe to family gatherings–everyone raves about it! They always want the recipe… we happily share it and no one can believe how simple it is to make."

She shared it with us as well:

Triple Berry Cobbler

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup fresh strawberries, thick sliced

1 1/2 cup fresh raspberries

1 1/2 cup fresh blackberries

1/2 cup honey or agave

Cinnamon Crumble:

2/3 cup flour

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup butter, small diced

1 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar

1 cup oatmeal

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups frozen vanilla yogurt

mint leaves for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven 350 degrees.

Coat 8x8 pan with cooking spray.

Combine berries in mixing bowl, gently coat with honey or agave.

Allow to rest for 10 minutes.

In small mixing bowl, cut butter into flour until pea size, add brown sugar and oats.

Add cinnamon and vanilla; lightly mix to combined.

Place berries in pan, evenly spread crumble on berries.

Cook for 25-30 minutes or crumble is lightly browned and berries are bubbling.

Serve warm with frozen yogurt or light cool whip.

Garnish with a sprig of mint and enjoy your Triple Berry Cobbler Recipe!

For more recipes, please visit: cookingwithruthie.com.

