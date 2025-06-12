One "Huntsman SportsFest" participant went from an 18-person team to a tribe of 178!

Huntsman SportsFest is more than just a chance to get out and move with your community -- it's a day to make a difference!

You can ride, run, play, or volunteer to raise funds to eradicate cancer.

100 percent of the funds raised go to fund cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Utahn Ruth Hill is a multi-year participant of the SportsFest, going from a team of 18 people when she started to a 178-person tribe at last year's event.

Ruth formed #ruthhillstribe with the motto "Not Today Cancer", uniting friends and family to support cancer research.

Ruth was diagnosed with incurable cancer seven years ago after breaking her back and has since undergone a stem cell transplant and more than 275 rounds of chemo.

After losing her husband unexpectedly two years into treatment, her family found healing and purpose through the Huntsman SportsFest after learning about the even from her oncologist.

Kristen VanLeeuwen plays a pivotal role in organizing the annual fundraiser. She overees SportsFest logistics, marketing and communications and also works closely with volunteers.

She says whether joining as an individual, or part of a team, participants can choose to designate their fundraising for reserach in a specific cancer type.

Since its inception, this annual event has raised more than $6.5 million. This year's fundraising goal is $550,000.

To learn more about Huntsman SportsFest, donate or register, visit huntsmansportsfest.com.