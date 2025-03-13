One in five eligible taxpayers fail to claim this valuable tax credit, which can be worth nearly $8,000

If you haven't filed your taxes yet — you should as soon as you can!

Because most people get a refund, the sooner you file, the sooner you will receive your money.

Alternatively, if you owe, you will know exactly how much you have until the deadline to pay, which is April 15, 2025.

That's the advice of Chief Tax Officer at Jackson Hewitt, Mark Steber.

He joined us with important information for all tax payers, including an overlooked tax credit that one in five eligible taxpayers fail to claim, the Earned Income Tax Credit, which can be worth up to $8,000.

There are also new things this tax season like updates to who will receive the 1099-K, which impacts self-employed taxpayers who use third-party payment apps like Venmo and PayPal.

Mark also wanted people to be aware of scams that always are out there, especially during tax season. Be wary of phishing emails, calls and texts. He says it's important to know that the IRS will make its first contact via USPS only.

It can be overwhelming, so the best advice may be to have a pro do your taxes.

You can find one at jacksonhewitt.com or by calling (800) 234-1040.