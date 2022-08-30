Watch Now
One in three Americans don't have a plan for their own passing

Booming Forward: Make Plans for Passing
A lot of people don't want to talk or even think about death, but letting your family know your final wishes can save them a lot of heartbreak during a difficult time.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 30, 2022
According to a recent study, only one in three Americans are giving any sort of advance directive for their passing.

But, younger generations are starting to embrace the idea for making plans for their own funerals and burials.

In today's Booming Forward, sponsored by Optum, experts say everyone should thinking about their final wishes so their families aren't even more overwhelmed at a difficult time.

You can ask for help from a funeral home. Some even have free planning advice on their websites.

Or you can be less formal and just write down your wishes and store them in a secure location that a family member knows about.

By doing the work you're saving your loved ones time and money and allowing them to grieve.

