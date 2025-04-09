One in three families struggle with being able to afford diapers for their babies.

In some cases infants may spend as long as a day (or longer) in a single diaper when usually babies go through at least a dozen diapers in a day.

And, government programs such as WIC do not cover the cost of diapers.

America First Charitable Foundation's Diaper Drive supports thousands of children each year.

Dave Nellis, America First Director of Public Relations says, "We believe that every family should have access to basic needs and necessities, which is achievable through this program."

In 2024, they donated 392,759 diapers, marking a significant milestone in their efforts to support families in need.

Through collaborations with the Arizona Diaper Bank, Utah Diaper Bank, and Baby's Bounty of Nevada, they distributed diapers across three states within their membership region: Arizona, Nevada, and Utah.

America First is inviting members, employees and the community at large to make a difference and donate.

You can drop off new packages or boxes of diapers to any America First Branch from now until May 31, 2025.

You can also make a monetary donation at americafirst.com/donate to be used to purchase diapers. 100 percent of donated funds will be used for diapers.