One million students in all 50 states are a part of FFA

There are more than one million FFA members in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Formerly known as Future Farmers of America, the organization has been rebranded as FFA because it now equips students with the skills to pursue more than 350 careers in business, science, engineering, education, communications, policy and more.

FFA is the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the country and students are celebrating National FFA Week.

Six national officers are traveling across the country to connect with members during the week, leading workshops, giving talks and interacting with students on a personal level.

Central Region Vice President Claire Woeppel is spending Monday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Hurricane, taking part in a number of competitive events, including livestock evaluations, milk quality testing and agricultural mechanics.

On Thursday, February 26, at 9:00 a.m., the Westlake FFA chapter will participate in a proclamation signing with Mayor Chris Carn to celebrate FFA Week.

The school is located in Saratoga Springs and boasts its own on-site greenhouse and farm for hands-on learning opportunities



For more information visit ffa.org.