One of 2024's first holiday movies is in theaters, but is it worth seeing?

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the horror / thriller "He Never Left." After hearing strange noises coming from an adjoining motel room, a fugitive and his girlfriend inadvertently become targets of the notorious "Pale Face" killer, whose legend has consumed and haunted the local community for decades. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "He Never Left has a good premise and although the acting is quite good, the film gets bogged down in its pacing." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is season 2 of the sci-fi series "Silo." In the series, humanity clings to survival deep underground within the confines of a colossal silo. Told that life can not exist on the surface, the population slowly begins to unravel. Tony says,"Season 2 of Silo takes a deep dive into the cracks in the social and political structure of a society forced to comply with an oppressive government." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Well, Christmas movie season has begun with the release of the holiday comedy "Red One." It stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evens and J.K. Simmons. After Santa Claus (code name: Red One) is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter to save Christmas. Tony says, "Red One is a let down from beginning to end with its underwritten and joyless plot to its terrible special effects, and its failure to keep the audience's interest." He gives it a D and it's rated PG-13.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.