One of the best ways to protect your kids from drowning is swim lessons

Most kids love the water. But, parents need to make sure they also know water safety.

Katie Grisley with the Goldfish Swim School in Salt Lake City says one of the best ways to protect your children against drowning is to improve comfort level in the water and strengthen swimming capabilities through swim lessons.

She says lessons help increase muscle memory by practicing basic techniques for kids to use during a water emergency — such as the crab walk, properly getting in and out of the pool, going under water, rolling on their back, treading water, and learning different strokes.

Katie says parents should also swap out floaties and puddle jumpers for U.S. Coastguard-Approved Lifejackets. Search for the Coast Guard approval on floatation devices and pay proper attention to the fit.

She also says it's important to buy bright colored swimming suits. They will stand out in the water and make it easier to spot a swimmer in need of help. When shopping for goggles, make sure they fit around the eye comfortably (the top of the goggle cup should fit under the eyebrow and comfortably seal on the bottom under the eye socket), that the nose piece is not too tight or too wide and that the straps easily adjust.

Always play it cool and follow the rules! Pay attention to pool hours and always schedule your swims when lifeguards are present, if possible. Make sure your kids know what to do in an emergency if they see someone struggling in the water. They should throw or reach a life preserver.

Finally, Katie says designate a water guardian. Make sure that person kids their eyes on the kids at all times, even if a lifeguard is there as well. Make sure that water guardian is switched out every 30 minutes so he/she is alert and refreshed.

You can learn more and enroll your kids in swimming lessons at goldfishswimschool.com/east-salt-lake.

