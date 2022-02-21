One of the most popular ways to travel these days is by renting a vacation home.

Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, joined us from a beautiful rental in Palm Springs to share some important information about travel homes.

She says in a survey by Vacasa, more than half of Americans say they are ready to travel this spring.

There's a variety of destinations people want to go from visiting beaches to Utah's mountains to Colorado and Florida too.

Emily says they're taking advantage of vacation homes to rent. Vacasa has more than 400 different locations to choose from. In all they manage 35,000 properties.

So, if you want a mountain escape, a desert getaway or a beach vacation... you can find a home that is perfect for you.

Emily says, "When it comes to our vacations, we want to know the home is clean, comfortable and reliable." That's why she chooses Vacasa. The properties are professionally managed 224/7, and they have local teams where the homes are.

Emily calls herself a "technology ding dong", but says the app makes it easy to find your spot, get directions and even check in.

You can find more information at vacasa.com or visit @thetravelmom on social media for weekly giveaways.