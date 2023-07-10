One of the summer's blockbusters is opening in theaters this week

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with new releases in home entertainment and the big screen!

"Domina" is entering its second season on MGM+ and is a historical bio-drama which follows the rise of Rome's most powerful and influential empress Livia Drusilla. Tony says, "If you're looking for a fact-based historical bio-series, this isn't it. "Domina" plays a bit fast and loose with historical events making it more of an ancient Roman version of Dallas." He gives it a "C" and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters is the female buddy comedy "Joy Ride". The film follows four Asian-American friends as they bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, all the while traveling through China in search of one of their birth mothers. Tony says, ""Joy Ride" is an off the hook fast-paced and escalating road trip comedy full of inappropriate laughs. If you're a fan of films like "Bridesmaids" this one's for you." He gives it a "B" and it's rated R.

Coming to theaters Wednesday, July 12, 2023 is the 7th in the Mission Impossible Series: "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1". In the film, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Tony says, "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is an action-packed, stunt driven, edge of your seat audience-pleasing film and well worth your time to see. Although at nearly 3 hours it might feel a bit long, the film is worth experiencing on the biggest screen possible." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

