One of the world's fastest men in rugby turns to DoTERRA to soothe his achy muscles as he prepares for Tokyo

As all eyes will be on Tokyo this week and one of the world's fastest men in rugby, Perry Baker, is representing the USA on the US Rugby 7's team.

Perry wasn't also a Rugby player... his career started in the NFL but an injury made him pivot away from the NFL and toward rugby.

As an athlete Perry knows all too well about injury and sore muscles so he turns to Utah's own, DoTERRA, to helps soothe those pains.

Some of his favorites are Correct-x, Wintergreen and AromaTouch for massaging, and Deep Blue which he puts on at night before bed.

If you want to know more about DoTERRA you can go to doterra.com and you can follow the USA 7 Rugby Team on Instagram and Facebook.