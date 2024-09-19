Watch Now
One of the world's top Irish dance shows comes to Utah

"A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation"
"A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music &amp; Dance Sensation" comes to Utah for three performances only.
A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is one of the world's top Irish dance shows, featuring a starry roster of international dance champions.

It's coming to Utah for three performances only!

The production debuted in the U.S. earlier this year with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement, followed by smash hit runs around the world.

A Taste of Ireland features an acclaimed cast of World Champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist.

Tickets are now on sale for all three shows:
7:30pm Friday, September, 20, 2024 at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo
7:30pm Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City
7:30pm Monday, September 23, 2024at the Heritage Center Theater in Cedar City

You can find more information at atasteofirelandshow.com.

