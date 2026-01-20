One of this week's foodie findings is a spot where you can watch the kitchen through glass walls

If you love Asian food, you'll love today's foodie findings from Chase, Salt Lake Foodie.

First he takes us to the second (and brand new) location of "Oishi Ramen" new the University of Utah. The first location is in Chinatown.

Chase says this is more than just dining, it's an experience because you can watch the kitchen through glass walls.

He suggests ordering:



Braised Beef Chinese Ramen

Curry Pork Katsu Don

Spicy Miso Ramen with Chashu Pork

The second Asian restaurant Chase is recommending is "Mensho" in Salt Lake City. Here he says you won't go wrong with:



Spicy Kani Miso - Kombu shiitake chicken miso soup, OG spice, pork belly, kani (snow crab), corn wing, negi, mushroom menma, sprouts, chives, & ginger.

Tokyo Chaccha-kei - chicken and pork soup and add pork belly chasu, pork-gelée, yellow onion, negi, & black pepper.

Unagi Nigiri or A5 Wagyu Nigiri

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.