One of this week's foodie findings is opening TODAY in Riverton

One of today's foodie findings is brand new, opening today in Riverton.
Posted

Salt Lake Foodie gives us foodie findings each Tuesday and this week one of the spots he's higlighting is opening TODAY!

It's Flower Child in Riverton! Chase got a sneak peek and suggests ordering:

Mother Earth
ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette, hemp seed

Peruvian Braised Beef
aji amarillo, jasmine rice, black bean sofrito, pickle, cilantro, salsa verde

Thai Lettuce Wraps
tofu chili crunch, sesame, lime, cilantro, mint

The Rebel "French Dip"
grass-fed steak, charred onion, arugula, creamy horseradish, fontina cheese, bone broth

Chase also told us about another fairly new restaurant, Mad for Chicken, (open for just a few months in South Salt Lake).

He suggests ordering:

Korean style wings and tenders

Bulgogi Mac N Cheese

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

