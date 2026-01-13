One of this week's foodie findings is opening TODAY in Riverton

Salt Lake Foodie gives us foodie findings each Tuesday and this week one of the spots he's higlighting is opening TODAY!
It's Flower Child in Riverton! Chase got a sneak peek and suggests ordering:
Mother Earth
ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette, hemp seed
Peruvian Braised Beef
aji amarillo, jasmine rice, black bean sofrito, pickle, cilantro, salsa verde
Thai Lettuce Wraps
tofu chili crunch, sesame, lime, cilantro, mint
The Rebel "French Dip"
grass-fed steak, charred onion, arugula, creamy horseradish, fontina cheese, bone broth
Chase also told us about another fairly new restaurant, Mad for Chicken, (open for just a few months in South Salt Lake).
He suggests ordering:
Korean style wings and tenders
Bulgogi Mac N Cheese
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.