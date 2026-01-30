One of Utah's most popular family science festivals is back!

DinoFest returns to the Natural History Museum of Utah January 31 and February 1, 2026, celebrating its 10th anniversary as one of Utah's most popular family science festivals.

This year's theme, "Prehistoric Skies," shifts the festival's focus from dinosaurs on land and reptiles in the seas to the creatures that filled the skies above.

DinoFest has evolved each year around a new paleontological theme—from dinosaur origins and extinction to colors, defense mechanisms, and underwater worlds—with the festival regularly breaking museum attendance records.

The 2026 speaker lineup is headlined by leading paleontologists, including talks on the evolution of pterosaurs and the origin of dinosaurian flight, offering rare insight into cutting-edge research.

Guests can go behind the scenes with special access to NHMU's paleontology collections and Paleontology Preparation Lab.

New for 2026: DinoFest-themed workshops, along with returning favorites like dinosaur activities, hands-on learning from Utah-based paleontology partners, and fun extras such as the Jurassic Tacos food truck, making it a full-day festival experience.

DinoFest is included with museum admission (free for members), runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and tickets often sell out—advance reservations are strongly encouraged.

For more information please visit nhmu.edu.