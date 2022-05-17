One out of every five students report being bullied

According to research done by the Federal Government, more than one out of every five (20.8%) of students report being bullied.

64 percent of them did not report it.

The reasons for being bullied reported most often by students were looks (55%), body shape (37%) and race (16%).

Dan Scholz, LCSW, LifeLine for Youth Clinical Director joined us to talk about these statistics, and also what parents can do.

Scholz says those same studies show that more than half of bullying students stop when a peer intervenes on behalf of the student being bullied.

He says some of the most helping things you can do is listen to your child, check in with them often and give them advice to help the situation.

It's important that kids feel like the home is a safe environment to talk about bullying. Parents can also help them develop healthy hobbies, values and a belief and confidence in themselves.

If more support is needed, LifeLine for Youth can help, or find someone who can.

For more information call 801-936-4000 or visit lifelineforyouth.com.

