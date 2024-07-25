One Pot Orzo Bolognese recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for One Pot Orzo Bolognese:

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, minced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 carrot, minced

1 celery stalk, minced

1 lb. ground beef

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. dried basil

Kosher salt & pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes

3 c. beef broth

1 c. orzo pasta, dried

1 c. grated parmesan cheese

Fresh basil chopped for garnish

Extra parmesan for garnish

Directions:

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil onion, garlic, carrot, and celery. Cook stirring often for 4-5 minutes or until the vegetables are softened. Increase the heat to medium-high and add the beef. Crumble it as it browns. Season it with some salt, pepper, the oregano, and basil. If there is excess fat, remove it now.

2. Add in the tomato paste and stir until it is completely combined. Cook for 3 minutes before adding in the diced tomatoes. Stir then add in the beef broth. Bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, add the orzo. Stir then lower the heat to medium. Cover and let it cook for 10 minutes or until the orzo is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed.

3. Remove the lid and turn off the heat. Add the parmesan and stir until it is melted and creamy. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Serve and garnish with chopped fresh basil and extra cheese. Enjoy!

