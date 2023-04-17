One Utah Summit is coming up this Spring - get your tickets now

One Utah Summit is an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Governor Spencer Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes.

This Spring it's at the Davis Conference Center in Layton, Utah on May 1-2, 2023.

Morgan Saxton talked with Ryan Starks, from the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity.

Morgan is also moderating at the Summit.

Utah is one of the best states in the country to start a business and is one of the best states for job opportunities.

The Summit is a great place to network, share resources and learn all about business in Utah.

You can learn more and register at OneUtahSummit.com

