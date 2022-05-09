One Utahn is going to space and it could be YOU!

Uplift Aerospace wants to send one Utahn to space and it could be you!

They are delighted to announce a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an NFT collector to travel to space aboard New Shepard, Blue Origin’s suborbital rocket.

Beginning May 10th, Launch Pass NFTs can be purchased through the project website: www.spaceplus.xyz.

Once you have purchased the NFTs you will have the opportunity to apply to become an astronaut and represent the Space+ community in space.

