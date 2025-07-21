Only four teams (including our locals) will roll into the semi-finals of LEGO Masters

The four remaining teams are competing for a spot in the finale of LEGO Masters on Fox.

That includes husband and wife duo Rebecca and Corey Maxfield are still in the running and joined Morgan Saxton in studio with another LEGO demo.

They say tonight's episode tasked contestants with building a mechanism that successfully moves a ping-pong ball from one side of the studio to another.

Combining intentional storytelling with technical craftsmanship, builders must be brave, bold and unique in the all-new "Great Ball Contraptions" episode of LEGO Masters.

You can watch on Fox on Monday, July 21, 2025 at 7pm on FOX.