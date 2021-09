The Greek Festival is going on Friday, September 10 from 11-11, Saturday, September 11 from 11-11, and Sunday, September 12 from noon to 9pm.

The Greek Festival takes place every year at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 South 300 West in Salt Lake City.

The festival features all things Greek, from music and dancing to delicious food.

For more information please visit saltlakegreekfestival.com.