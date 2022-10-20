Open Enrollment is a great opportunity to review your Medicare coverage

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is happening right now and runs through December 7, 2022.

This is a great opportunity to review your coverage. You can evaluate your current plan or change plans during this Annual Enrollment Period.

Sandra Bruce is a Senior Medicare Representative and is part of the SelectHealth Medicare Answer Team.

She joined us with some important information to help you choose the right Medicare plan.

Generally, you're eligible for Medicare if you (or your spouse) worked for at least 10 years and contributed taxes to fund your Medicare benefits, are 65 years or older, and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

There are many Medicare Advantage plans to choose from.

Medicare Advantage is all-in-one coverage that includes hospital and medical benefits. It often includes prescription drug coverage, vision, dental, and hearing.

Original Medicare may leave you responsible for 20% of your costs without any limit, whereas Medicare Advantage typically has an out-of-pocket maximum to protect you financially.

Sandra says before you make a decision on what plan is right for you, she recommends to:

Take the time to educate yourself and review your plan options specific to you.

Review any changes in your life or health. What may have been a great plan last year may not suit your needs anymore.

In addition to basic Medicare coverage, some plans include numerous extra benefits like vison coverage, dental coverage, hearing aid coverage, and even coverage for gym memberships.

Some plans also have additional incentives for making healthy choices and demonstrating healthy behaviors.

Plans vary in how they cover prescription drug coverage. You want to ensure that you are evaluating plan options with your specific prescription drugs in mind.

You'll also want look at monthly premiums and the annual deductible. Many SelectHealth Medicare plans have a $0 premium.

SelectHealth Medicare plans also include a companionship program called Papa. Their Papa Pals can help with light housekeeping or rides to the doctor, for example.

If you have questions, you can call the SelectHealth Answer Team at 855-442-9940 or visit selecthealthmedicare.org.