"Operation Ragnar6" provides highly-trained service dogs to veterans and first responders

Operation Ragnar6 is a 501c3 nonprofit that runs off generous donations to provide highly trained service dogs to veterans and first responders and no cost to them. Each service dog cost $30,000.00

Operation Ragnar6 is currently the only organization working with the VA Hospital in Utah to provide service dogs to veterans.

They've started a new campaign called "10 out of 10, Leave No One Behind". They are asking individuals to donate $10 a month and to get 10 friends, family, and colleagues to do the same. The goal is to get 200 people by the end of November.

Operation Ragnar6's mission besides providing service dogs to veterans and first responders is to educate the public on working dogs that also includes police K9s, protection dogs, Search and Rescue, odor detection, and more.

Operation Ragnar6 service dogs are superiorly trained to minimize anxiety by going beyond the standards of obedience, the dogs are additionally trained for tracking and odor detection. The dogs are to help and encourage a healthier active lifestyle.

You can learn more and get involved at: OperationRagnar6.org.

