Operation Ragnar6 trains dogs to make the lives of humans better

Michael Sharifi founded Operation Ragnar6, a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on working dogs.

They develop programs like service dogs for veterans and continued education for K9s and their handlers.

He started Operation Ragnar6 after a service dog helped him through his own personal struggles.

He now trains service dogs, conservation dogs, police K9s, personal protection dogs, and extremely aggressive dogs that are often on death row, rejected by most other trainers.

His organization now works directly with the VA Hospital therapist to vet the right individuals with the right service dogs. Along with the dog, the organization provides all the dog needs like crates, first aid kits, collars, leashes, toys, dog bowls, years worth of doog food, treats and much more.

All of his dogs are trained to become SAR or detection like explosives for events, hotels, etc. This provides veterans purpose and a place in the community.

Plus, the veterans do not have to wait a typical 18 to 24 months to get a dog.

Service dogs cost about $30,000. If you'd like to help you can visit: orsix.org and donate via paypal, Venmo, or CC.

