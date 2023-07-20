"Orchestrating Life-Work Harmony" will uplift, inspire and transform you

Trina Celeste has more than three decades of experience in the ever-evolving world of business and technology.

She is an award-winning speaker and author, Utah Business' 30 Women to Watch, Women Tech Council "Impact Award" recipient, and 2023's Utah's 40 over 40.

Trina is also co-founder of Tech-Moms.org and is the CEO of RizeNext, a leadership firm and publisher.

She has worked with thousands of women in entering the workforce, building, and finding success in their careers.

Now, her book, "Orchestrating Life-Work Harmony: A Life-First Guide to Courageous Living" is a memoir/ self-help book focused primarily for women seeking to enter and excel in the workplace, but will be good for anyone seeking harmony in their lives.

In the book, Trina says you'll also find guided journaling in "tune in moments" to help you set a personal vision and purpose in your life so you can center yourself and set boundaries to find success.

It has has a 30-day challenge with exercises included that can be used daily to identify priorities and stay focused on what is most important in relationships, finances, work, and personal development.

You can also follow Trina on Instagram @trinaceleste.

