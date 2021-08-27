Watch
Organ, eye, and tissue donation enhances and saves lives

Saturday, August 28 is the day and Sugarhouse Park is the place for The Gift of Life Race.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 16:14:34-04

Organ donation is a club that nobody wants to be a part of.

Organ recipients on the other hand also belong to a club that they too wish they weren't a part of but are extremely grateful that they are.

The Gift of Life Race is a day both donor families and transplant recipients get together and honor the person who said yes to organ donation.

The Gift of Life Race is on Saturday, August 28, 8-10am at Sugarhouse Park.

This is a family-friendly event and kids and dogs are welcome too!

Visit donorconnect.life for more information.

