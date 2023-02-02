Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Oscar-winning composer talks to 'The PLACE' ahead of concert

'Our Plant' coming to Salt Lake City
We talk with the award-winning composer ahead of the concert in Salt Lake City.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 16:05:48-05

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series "Our Planet" has been transformed into a live concert.

The two-hour performance will be performed by an 18-piece orchestra led by Oscar®-winning composer Steven Price.

"We always hoped it would happen, but it took us a while to get it there," said Price, speaking with FOX13's Morgan Saxton ahead of his tour.

It is co-narrated by William Shatner and Sir David Attenborough.

"We've devised the show which takes you on the entire journey but within your evening," Price explained.

Audiences will experience the magic of "Our Planet" with the most memorable clips from the documentary projected on a large HD screen.

"We show a bit about what's going wrong with the planet," he said. "It really shows you the realities of where things are breaking down."

The 60-city U.S. tour opens in Salt Lake City on February 14th at The Eccles Theater.

He concluded: "Hopefully we send your way a lot of optimism and pride in the planet!"

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere