Oscar-winning composer talks to 'The PLACE' ahead of concert

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series "Our Planet" has been transformed into a live concert.

The two-hour performance will be performed by an 18-piece orchestra led by Oscar®-winning composer Steven Price.

"We always hoped it would happen, but it took us a while to get it there," said Price, speaking with FOX13's Morgan Saxton ahead of his tour.

It is co-narrated by William Shatner and Sir David Attenborough.

"We've devised the show which takes you on the entire journey but within your evening," Price explained.

Audiences will experience the magic of "Our Planet" with the most memorable clips from the documentary projected on a large HD screen.

"We show a bit about what's going wrong with the planet," he said. "It really shows you the realities of where things are breaking down."

The 60-city U.S. tour opens in Salt Lake City on February 14th at The Eccles Theater.

He concluded: "Hopefully we send your way a lot of optimism and pride in the planet!"