Our "car guy" took at week-long test drive in the VW Atlas

Most people take a short test drive before they buy a car, but our resident "cool car guy" tested the new VW Atlas for an entire week.

Fox 13's The PLACE is teaming up with Strong Volkswagen to check out some of the hottest new cars on the road.

While Consumer Reports recommends test driving a car at least a half hour before you buy it, our resident "cool car guy", Brian Champagne, laughed at that and took the new VW Atlas for an entire week.

He tested it in day and night, in good conditions, off-road in the dirt and on slushy cold roads.

The Atlas has 276 horsepower and goes 0-60 in 7.2 seconds, that's a half-second slower than a Beetle.

It also has auto assist to keep you in your lane and will help you park. It's equipped with sensors and cameras to keep you from hitting something.

And, for fun it has a subwoofer system.

