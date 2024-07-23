Watch Now
Our favorite magician and his 7-year-old daughter do a card trick you won't believe

Magician Cole Blalock and his daughter do the best card trick ever with Jenny and Morgan.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jul 23, 2024

Magician Cole Blalock and his 7-year-old daughter Bexley joined us with a card trick.

Cole is not only a magician, he's also a mentalist and entertainer and his little girl is following in his tracks!

Cole performs at company employee recognition banquets, costumer appreciation dinners, seminars, sales meetings, keynote speeches, and a lot more!

Cole says he provides positive, memorable and meaningful segments to your event.

You can learn more at coleblalock.com.

