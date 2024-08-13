Our movie critic gives his first F grade of the year

Streaming on Brit Box is the police drama "Blue Lights". The series follows rookie police officers working in Belfast, a city in which being a frontline response cop comes with unique pressures and dangers. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Blue Lights is an engaging cop series with solid storylines. Using Belfast as a backdrop, the series is tense and dramatic." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

In selected theaters is the WWI drama "The Last Front." It stars Iain Glen and Sasha Luss.

Tony says,"The Last Front offers a deep and surprisingly intimate look at how the brutality of war changes lives." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also in selected theaters is the sci-fi action film "Borderlands." It stars Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis and is directed by Eli Roth. Tony says, "Borderlands is already being touted as the worst film of the year. And I agree it's a bad movie from start to finish with most of the acting being "phoned in" and the film being over-produced. This film that definitely leaves you wanting less." He gives it an F and it's rated PG-13.

