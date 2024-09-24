Our new foodie findings take us to a sushi spot and a Scottish pub

Every Tuesday Chase with Salt Lake Foodie finds new spots to try -- and he only reviews places he loves, so you know they'll be good!

This week he's recommending Windy's Sukiyaki in Ogden and The Bruce Scottish Pub in Salt Lake City.

At Windy's Sukiyaki he says you won't go wrong with their sushi rolls, house-made gyoza and Donburi Tofu, which is a rice bowl. And, don't leave without trying the sukiyaki, which is a dish of vegetables and tofu stewed in a semi-sweet broth and served in an iron pot with your choice of beef, chicken, veggie and steamed rice.

At The Bruce Scottish Pub, Chase recommends the Celtic Nachos which are pub chips topped with ranch dressing, shredded cheese, crispy bacon, corned beef, green onions and sour cream. Plus, the Fish 'N Chips are his go-to order as well. They are made with whole haddock filets, hand-battered and fried to a golden brown. They are served with pub chips and peas.

