Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Our Pet of the Week had a "ruff" start at life, but he's ready to start his next chapter!

Let's Find Charizard a Home!
This pup had a "ruff" start at life, but he's ready to meet his forever family!
Let's Find Charizard a Home!
Posted

Meet Charizard — he's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

This little guy is only 16 weeks old, and had a "ruff" start at life because he was diagnosed with kennel cough right after he got to his foster home.

He was in two different emergency vets for treatment, but now Charizard is fully recuperated.

He's such a good boy and is feeling good!

He loves gaming with his foster dad or helping with laundry.

Charizard also loves playing with toys and hanging with his humans.

He comes up-to-date on all vaccinations, chipped and neutered.

If you'd like to meet Charizard, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at the Rehome Rescue Rally 2025 on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Main Street Park in Herriman from 12-4pm.

In addition to dogs, there will be food trucks and vendors.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere