Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Our Pet of the Week has a name that's very appropriate for the season -- Pumpkin!

Let's find this little "Pumpkin a home!
Our pet of the week has a very appropriate name for the season -- Pumpkin.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 15:59:11-05

Pumpkin is our Pet of the Week, a very appropriate name for this season. But, she'll continue to give you love all year long.

Pumpkin is only about a year old, but she's full grown at just 10 pounds.

She loves running around with other dogs and playing toys with them. She also loves to play with her humans.

Pumpkin is excited to learn new things like going on walks and she's working on her potty training.

She is a very happy and friendly dog and loves kisses and is good with other dogs and kids too.

Pumpkin is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you're interested in her, visit hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere